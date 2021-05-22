Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

