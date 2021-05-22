Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.