Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 213 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 69.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $5,930,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

