Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.43, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

