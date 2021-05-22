KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.89. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,479. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $201,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $81,836,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

