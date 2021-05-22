Klaytn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $85.32 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003824 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $85.32 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00407569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00193115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00851387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00025677 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,575,994,499 coins and its circulating supply is 2,466,086,171 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

