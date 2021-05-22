Klever (KLV) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.87 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Klever has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $264.31 million and $5.87 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00403172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00193351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.05 or 0.00850282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.