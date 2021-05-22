Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Knights Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

KGH opened at GBX 418 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £345.42 million and a P/E ratio of -190.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.83. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

