KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-$56.50 million.

KNBE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 248,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,934. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

