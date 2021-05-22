Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

KSS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

