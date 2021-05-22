Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

