Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,098 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 298.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 410,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,224,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $162.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

