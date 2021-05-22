Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $84.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

