Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last three months.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

