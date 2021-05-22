Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $310.14 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average of $291.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

