Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $563,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,471 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

