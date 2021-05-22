Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.