Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 676,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,462. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 597.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

