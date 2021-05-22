L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.L Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

NYSE LB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $64.79. 5,825,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

