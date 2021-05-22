LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Achieves $10.32 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and $685,688.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00058121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00362448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00187603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00820145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

