Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 706.80 ($9.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 719.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.06%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

