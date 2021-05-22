Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.