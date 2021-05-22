Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 60,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 187,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42.

About Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

