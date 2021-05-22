Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last ninety days.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

