Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.