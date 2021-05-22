Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.