Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

