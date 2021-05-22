Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

