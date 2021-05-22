LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of LendingTree worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,713,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $195.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.39.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

