Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LEVI opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

