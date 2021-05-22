LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Up to $185.44

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.44, but opened at $192.33. LHC Group shares last traded at $192.16, with a volume of 561 shares.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

