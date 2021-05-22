Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $8.31. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 884,766 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

