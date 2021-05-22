Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,575. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

