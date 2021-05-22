Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

