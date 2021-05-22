Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$104.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.88. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

