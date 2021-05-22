Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 1,591,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.88. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

