Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200,029 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 789,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. 196,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,616,365. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $225.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

