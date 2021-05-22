Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $1.35 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.31 or 0.00920122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

