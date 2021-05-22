Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after buying an additional 413,456 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

