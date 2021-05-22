Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of Nelnet worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nelnet by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 58,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

