Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.66 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

