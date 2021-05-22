Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.52 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

DKS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,712. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.