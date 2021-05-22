Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,200 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,884. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

