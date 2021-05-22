LMP Automotive (LMPX) to Release Earnings on Monday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $15.92 on Friday. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

