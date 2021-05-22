Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loop Industries.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 217,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,014. The company has a market cap of $371.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

