Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 518.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Carvana by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total transaction of $4,573,988.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,001,728 shares of company stock worth $271,439,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $246.42 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

