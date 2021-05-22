Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 17.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOVE opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.38, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

