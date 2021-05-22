Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of World Fuel Services worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,869. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

