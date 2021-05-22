Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

