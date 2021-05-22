Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $61.95 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

