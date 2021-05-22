Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,245 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

